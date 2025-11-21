Japan's exports to the world rise but drop to the US due to tariffs

TOKYO — Japan’s global exports gained 3.7% in October from a year ago, while imports from the world edged up 0.6%, according to government data released Friday.

Exports to the U.S. dipped 3.1%, marking the seventh straight month of on-year declines, Finance Ministry data showed.

Worries remain about the possible negative impact from U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump announced a trade framework with Japan in July, placing a 15% tax on goods imported from that nation.

That's lower than the 25% rate Trump initially said would kick in starting in August. Previously, tariffs on most goods stood at 2.5%.

Soybean imports from around the world surged 37.3% from a year ago, while those in iron and steel products dipped 17.1%.

Imports from the U.S. jumped 20.9% in October from the previous year, especially food imports, such as cereal, as well as petroleum.

Exports to the U.S. dropped in computer parts and other machinery, as well as buses and trucks.

But Japan’s exports grew to Asia, including China, where they rose 2.1% last month from a year ago. Exports to Hong Kong surged 19.2%, while those to Taiwan were up 17.7%.

As a result, Japan narrowed its overall trade deficit to 231.77 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in October, down from 499.95 billion yen ($3.2 billion) a year earlier.

New worries have emerged recently over trade with China after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the nation's first female leader, made comments about Taiwan that have angered China, prompting Beijing to issue a notification advising against travel to Japan.

Analysts say Japan may increasingly try to export to other Asian nations, instead of relying heavily on exports to the U.S. to keep economic growth going.

