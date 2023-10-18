Injuries from electric scooters on the rise: Officials

NEW YORK — Nearly half of all injuries reported from electric bikes in the last six years took place in 2022, according to a new report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC estimates more than 360,000 injuries related to micromobility devices were treated in emergency rooms across the country between 2017 to 2022.

According to the report, injuries rose more than 20% in 2022, compared to the year prior.

There have been at least 233 deaths associated with e-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards from 2017 through 2022, the report said. CPSC acknowledged that reporting on deaths associated with the devices is "ongoing and incomplete."

This comes as sales and usage of e-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards are on the rise. According to the market research firm Circana, the U.S. e-bike market grew 269% between 2019 and 2022, with $885.5 million in sales last year.

CPSC's report also highlighted "significant" fire hazards from the devices -- CPSC said it was aware of at least 19 deaths associated with micromobility device fires from 2021 through late November 2022.

Last year, CPSC called on more than 2,000 manufacturers and distributors of the devices to review their product lines and ensure they comply with voluntary safety standards "to reduce the serious risk of dangerous fires with these products."

CPSC also "urged" consumers to take steps to prevent fires from e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards by always being present when charging the devices and only using approved battery replacements.

