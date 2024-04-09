How Walmart shoppers can qualify for cash from $45 million settlement

NEW YORK — Walmart shoppers may be entitled to up to $500 in cash after the retail giant agreed to pay $45 million to settle a class action lawsuit over "weighted goods."

The company, which has denied any wrongdoing, was accused of overcharging customers for sold-by-weight items such as meat, poultry, pork, seafood and bagged citrus fruit at Walmart locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, according to the administrator for the settlement's website.

The 2022 class action lawsuit, filed in the Middle District of Florida, stated that "Walmart uses unfair and deceptive business practices to deceivingly, misleadingly, and unjustly pilfer, to Walmart's financial benefit, its customers' hard-earned grocery dollars."

Other products that customers may have "paid more than the lowest in-store advertised price," include certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags -- referred to as "Bagged Citrus."

The settlement administrator site includes "product descriptions and a searchable list of UPC Codes for the Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus" to help customers navigate the products up for reimbursement.

Walmart has denied the claims in the lawsuit.

ABC News has reached out to Walmart for comment on the settlement.

How to claim cash from Walmart grocery settlement

Walmart shoppers who purchased qualifying items between the more than five-year period can submit a claim online or through the mail by June 5, 2024 to receive compensation.

If you've kept your receipts, you can qualify for up to $500 cash back, and if not, you may still be able to get up to $25.

If a customer does not have their receipts, they can try to retrieve them via Walmart's website, looking at past purchase history.

