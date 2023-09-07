Hot chicken is back at Shake Shack with three new spicy menu items

NEW YORK — Spicy foods deliver a unique feeling -- not to be confused with flavor -- and for those with pepper-preferential palates and with a wide range of capsaicin-filled foods, fast casual restaurants are tapping into the hot and tingly sensations when crafting new menu items to entice their heat-loving customers.

Shake Shack is on a hot streak with its slate of fiery foods, launching a new hot menu that includes the return of the fan-favorite Hot Chicken Sandwich.

In addition to the Hot Chicken Sandwich, executive chef and vice president of culinary innovation John Karangis created the new Spicy Shackmeister Burger, Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce, and Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce -- all made with the signature Shake Shack hot pepper seasoning blend and balanced out by other fresh ingredients to calm and cool the palate.

The Hot Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Shackmeister Burger will be available for a limited time at Shack locations nationwide starting Friday, Sept. 8, and for fans who want an early taste, they can order now via the Shake Shack app.

Check out the full menu, descriptions and pricing details below:

Shake Shack’s New Hot Menu

Hot Chicken Sandwich: This sandwich is on a hot streak, returning to the menu for the fourth time. It's made with crispy, white-meat chicken breast spiced with a hot pepper blend, topped with pickles and housemade cherry pepper slaw. Customers can order the sandwich nationwide for $8.39 on Sept. 8 or get early access via the app before Friday's official release.

Spicy Shackmeister Burger: The patty is made with 100% Angus beef, spiced with the same Shake Shack hot pepper blend, topped with crispy onions, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce and costs $7.99 a la carte.

Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce: The classic crispy crinkle cut fries are spiced with the hot pepper blend and served with a side of housemade Shack ranch sauce, starting at $4.09 per order.

Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce: Much like the above spiced crinkle cut fries, this version is topped with a cheese sauce and served with Shack ranch sauce. It starts at $5.09 per order.

