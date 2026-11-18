Nike is gifting high school valedictorians across the country with a pair of custom sneakers after Mississippi’s incoming senator appealed to the company on social media.

Scott Colom, who is poised to become the state's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, called on the sneaker giant to honor his historic election by giving every high school valedictorian in his state a pair of custom Air Force 1s -- his favorite style. The sneakers cost between $90 and $180 on the company's web site.

"It would encourage MS students to hit the books the rest of the year! #justdoit," the Democrat suggested Monday on X, referencing Nike's famous slogan.

The company accepted the challenge and took it one step further.

"The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea," Oregon-based Nike responded Tuesday on X. "@scott_colom, we'll do you one better… For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let's go!"

Nike said more details would be forthcoming, but Colom has already suggested the custom sneaker should give a nod to Hiram Revels, a fellow Mississippian who was the first African American to serve in Congress when he took office in 1870.

"I'm so proud of @Nike for stepping up to motivate students across the country in this historic moment. This is the #justdoit mentality that makes your company great," he wrote on X on Tuesday. "Please consider honoring Hiram Revels in the design."

Colom, a 43-year-old local prosecutor, narrowly defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in this month’s midterm elections.

When he takes office in January, he’ll become the state’s third Black senator, following Revels and Blanche Kelso Bruce, who was the only formerly enslaved person to serve in the U.S. Senate when he took office in 1875.

Colom's victory marked a major shift in the Magnolia State, which has the nation's largest proportional share of Black people but for decades has largely been controlled by white conservatives. The last time Mississippi chose a new Democratic senator was 1947; the winner was a staunch segregationist.

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