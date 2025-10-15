Group including Nvidia, BlackRock buying Aligned Data Centers in deal worth about $40 billion

A group including BlackRock, Nvidia and Microsoft is buying Aligned Data Centers in an approximately $40 billion deal in an effort to expand next-generation cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The acquisition comes amid a flurry of deals in recent months involving top AI developers that are flooding the booming AI sector with resources and money, and addressing resources -- such as electricity and infrastructure -- needed to support such technology.

Last week it was revealed that semiconductor maker AMD will supply its chips to artificial intelligence company OpenAI as part of an agreement to team up on building AI infrastructure. OpenAI will also get the option to buy as much as a 10% stake in AMD, according to a joint statement announcing the deal.

Last month, OpenAI and Nvidia announced a $100 billion partnership that will add at least 10 gigawatts of data center computing power.

Aligned’s portfolio includes 50 campuses and more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity, including assets under development, mostly located across the U.S. and in Latin America. Some locations include northern Virginia; Chicago; Dallas; Ohio; Phoenix; Salt Lake City; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Queretaro, Mexico; and Santiago, Chile.

Aligned, which is privately held, will continue to be led by CEO Andrew Schaap and keep its headquarters in Dallas.

The transaction is the first deal for the investment consortium, which is named the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership. The consortium has an initial target of mobilizing and deploying $30 billion of equity capital, with the potential of reaching $100 billion including debt.

“AIP is positioned to meet the growing demand for the infrastructure required as AI continues to reshape the global economy," BlackRock Chairman and CEO and AIP Chairman Larry Fink said in a statement. “This partnership is bringing together leading companies and mobilizing private capital to accelerate AI innovation and drive global economic growth and productivity.”

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Shares of Nvidia rose more than 2% before the market open on Wednesday.

