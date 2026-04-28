General Motors says it expects $500 million tariff refund after SCOTUS ruling

(NEW YORK) -- General Motors said on Monday it expects to receive $500 million in refunds from tariffs that were ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

The automaker is now boosting its full-year profit forecast by $500 million, GM CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders as the company announced its Q1 results. Barra also cited strong sales of its full-size pickup trucks, despite rising gas prices.

The federal government opened last week its refund portal to allow companies to apply to get tariff money back. The Supreme Court ruled in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give President Donald Trump the power to unilaterally impose tariffs.

GM is one of more than 330,000 importers who paid the IEEPA tariffs that were invalidated, totaling $166 billion.

The IEEPA tariffs alone cost the typical American household $700 last year, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.