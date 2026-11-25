The United States on Wednesday will release a revision of its estimate for economic growth in the third quarter, providing the latest snapshot of the economy as markets fluctuate and the Federal Reserve weighs a potential interest rate hike early next month.

An initial estimate last month showed gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a better-than-expected annualized rate of 3.4% over the three months ending in September.

That figure amounted to an acceleration from annualized GDP growth of 2.1% and 2.2% in the first and second quarters, respectively, U.S. Commerce Department data showed.

The report Wednesday will mark the first of two revisions that the Commerce Department is set to provide for third quarter GDP as the agency assesses additional data, in keeping with standard procedure.

Investors await the report after a volatile stretch on Wall Street. The major stock indexes were mixed in early trading on Tuesday after soaring a day earlier in response to an announcement from Nvidia reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO.

Those fluctuations followed a selloff last week as tech investors digested fallout from Huang's previous resignation as well as an initial public offering from artificial intelligence giant Anthropic.

A jump in spending on artificial intelligence has helped boost the U.S. economy in recent quarters. Many of the nation's largest companies have poured funds into the chips and data centers necessary to operate AI.

On the other hand, AI likely pushed down the GDP figure in the initial estimate of third quarter GDP, since tech firms imported a large number of semiconductors critical to the technology.

The government's GDP formula subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of total goods and services.

Economic growth this year has come amid a surge of inflation set off by the Iran war in late February. Despite elevated prices, shoppers have continued to spend.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose at a solid pace in the third quarter, the government's initial estimate showed.

The fresh data is set to arrive at a delicate moment for the central bank, where policymakers are weighing an interest rate increase that could help tackle inflation but risks an economic slowdown.

Days before the midterm elections, Fed policymakers opted to hold interest rates steady as they await further economic data. Still, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh vowed to cool off inflation.

"It’s our responsibility to get inflation down," he said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., at the time.

If the Fed were to issue a rate increase at its next meeting in early December, the decision would mark the central bank's second rate hike in four months, after it had gone three years without raising rates.

The odds of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting are pegged at about 97%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

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