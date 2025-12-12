Experts share their top tips to save money this holiday season

NEW YORK — The holiday season means time with family and new memories, but it can also mean lots of spending — sometimes too much.

From gifts to travel plans to grocery shopping, costs can pile up and become overwhelming, especially in a difficult economic environment. Holiday shopping can bring joy, but it's important to stick to a budget and avoid going into debt, said shopping expert Trae Bodge.

“I’m really emphasizing that shoppers look for ways to save as much as possible this season. So we don’t bring that debt into the next year,” Bodge added.

Here are some expert recommendations to make the most out of your budget this holiday season:

Plan your gift list and shop around

Planning your gifts as far in advance as possible can be a great way to save money, since it gives you more time to compare and shop around, said Kiersti Torok, a social media content creator known on Instagram and TikTok as Torok Coupon Hunter.

Torok plans her shopping months in advance. She buys the chocolate and candy for her children’s Christmas stockings right after Halloween, when they’re on sale. And it's not too early to think about next year — her Christmas decorations are always bought on clearance, especially after Christmas.

“If you wait until two, maybe three, days after Christmas. Things will start to hit 75% off. And that’s when I shop for my kid’s birthdays, because they’re in July,” Torok said.

Compare prices

When you’re looking to buy a gift, Bodge recommends comparing prices with other stores, looking for coupons, and signing up for emails from your favorite stores. That way, you can buy the item when it’s at its lowest price.

“I’m always looking for maybe a coupon code, so I can save a certain percentage off. Or I can earn cash back or get a free shipping offer. I really believe in those tools and use them every single time I shop,” Bodge said.

To find deals more easily, Bodge recommends installing browser extensions on your computer. Some of her favorites are PayPal Honey and Rakuten.

Lately, Bodge has also noticed the increasing use of artificial intelligence to both find holiday gift ideas and sales. However, AI search engines are not very good at finding up-to-date deals, she said. Bodge recommends that you search for deals on the store's website or on sites like RetailMeNot.

If you can’t find an item on sale, find a coupon, or wait to see if you can find it cheaper somewhere else.

Save on groceries by using coupons

If you're the host of your family's holiday celebration, you might be rushing between going to the grocery store, cooking a large meal and decorating your house. But, it's best if you don't let the holiday rush distract you from saving on groceries. Coupons are a great way to reduce costs so you can keep your meals on budget, and possibly use that money for other expenses. Most grocery stores offer coupons, either in paper form, on their website, or in their apps.

Couponing can be time-consuming, but the tradeoff can be saving hundreds of dollars on groceries, according to Torok. If you’re trying couponing for the first time, she recommends taking small steps.

“If you’re looking to save money and you never couponed before, my biggest advice is to pick your favorite store you’re most comfortable with and download their app,” Torok said.

Once you feel comfortable using coupons with your preferred store, Torok recommends that you start comparing prices with other stores near you. This way you can shop for the best deals and save money.

If you’re looking to maximize your savings, she also recommends taking advantage of websites that give you cash back on your grocery shopping. Examples include Top Cash Back and Ibotta.

Buy in bulk and stock up on groceries

When preparing for your big holiday meal, a useful tactic to save is to buy in bulk and then freeze it for when you need it, recommended Alli Powell, grocery shopping expert.

"Anything that you can stock up on and freeze at a (lower) price point, then take it out of the freezer to use later, it'll be such a benefit. This is something I try to do year-round," said Powell, who hosts Grocery Getting Girl, a blog and Instagram page dedicated to budget-friendly grocery shopping.

Large grocery stores typically offer sales around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, and this can be a perfect opportunity to buy in bulk and put it away for another time, Powell said.

Be careful with store credit cards and buy now, pay later deals

Proceed with caution when it comes to acquiring store credits cards or making purchases using buy now, pay later. If you're shopping in person this holiday season, you'll likely be offered a store credit card at checkout, often paired with a large discount on your current purchase.

Bodge recommends that you only get a store credit card if you know you can pay it off in full each month and have good credit card habits.

“If there’s a retailer that you shop with regularly and you are responsible with your credit cards, opening a credit card can be very beneficial,” Bodge said.

If you decide to acquire a store credit card, it’s important that you know how much interest will be charged. Store credit cards, like traditional credit cards, affect your credit score.

Similarly, making purchases using buy now, pay later is only recommended when you are sure you can afford to make all the payments on time. Buy now, pay later loans were not previously reported to the three major credit reporting bureaus, but consumers will soon see the them impact their FICO credit scores.

When it comes to travel, flexibility pays

A common mistake when making travel plans is to not allow yourself much flexibility on your flights, said Kyle Potter, editor of Thrifty Traveler, a travel and flight deal website. To save money on your travel, first book the flights and then the rest of the accommodations, that way you can allow yourself to be as flexible as possible with the dates of your flights.

“Start with the flights first, because that gives you the freedom to shift your travel dates by even just a day. Especially over the holidays,” Potter said.

Potter recommends that you track prices and set alarms for flights on Google Flights.

___

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.

