Edmunds compares the new BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC

Compact luxury crossovers are ideal if you're seeking a compelling blend of utility and style without having to pay full-size luxury SUV pricing. The BMW X3 has been a front-runner since the original model's introduction in 2003, but it continues to face stiff competition from the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

BMW recently introduced a fully redesigned X3 for 2025, but is it enough to keep the Bavarian machine ahead of its longtime rival? Edmunds’ experts compared the two upscale sport-utility vehicles to find out.

Engines and fuel economy

The 2025 BMW X3 is available in two trims, the 30 xDrive and the M50 xDrive. The 30 xDrive delivers plenty of pep for everyday use and an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined driving, a solid figure for a small luxury SUV. Folks who are interested in a more performance-oriented experience should also consider the M50 xDrive, as it offers significantly more power and gets just 2 mpg less than the 30 xDrive in combined driving.

The Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, is available in five trim levels ranging from the entry-level GLC 300 to the high-performance GLC 63 S E Performance. This version of the GLC offers far more power than the M50 xDrive, albeit at a significantly higher price.

While the rear-wheel-drive GLC 300 matches the X3 30 xDrive’s power output, its EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 mpg combined means it’s slightly less efficient. However, Mercedes also offers the GLC 350e plug-in-hybrid version that can potentially help you reduce your use of gas. BMW doesn’t currently offer a plug-in hybrid X3.

Winner: Mercedes-Benz GLC

Comfort and convenience

The interior of the all-new X3 looks great and has plenty of space for both passengers and cargo. The X3 also scores points for its highly adjustable front seats. We also appreciated the button that makes it easy to call up the 360-degree camera quickly while you’re parking.

The GLC offers a more elegant interior that captures the look and feel of Mercedes-Benz’s high-end models, and it provides a bit more room for passengers than the X3 does, but it also has significantly less cargo space in the rear. The center console layout could be a bit more intuitive, too, as it’s tough to get a smartphone on and off the wireless charging pad if you have a drink in one of the cupholders.

Winner: BMW X3

Technology

The X3’s digital gauge cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen display are stylishly integrated into a single curved housing that gives the cabin a tech-forward look. Although the array of apps in the main menu can be a bit overwhelming at first, we quickly grew accustomed to it and appreciated the system’s snappy response. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration comes standard, and a vertically oriented wireless charging pad keeps things organized and accessible.

The GLC’s vertically oriented 11.9-inch touchscreen isn’t quite as sharp as the X3’s display, but the Mercedes claws some points back thanks to the generous amount of screen real estate it offers as well as its surprisingly effective voice control features. The onboard navigation system, which is enhanced with augmented reality turn-by-turn directions, is also excellent.

Winner: tie

Driving experience

The X3 30 xDrive offers punchy straight-line performance, sporty handling and a composed ride quality. Braking response is a high point as well, and unlike the GLC, the X3 also offers a hands-free highway driving system that can make your highway commute a bit easier.

The GLC 300’s engine is more reserved than the X3 30 xDrive’s and its automatic engine stop-start feature isn’t as harsh (or as cumbersome to disable) as the BMW’s. While the Mercedes is competent in everyday driving, it isn’t particularly sporty, and although that results in a cushier ride, it also equates to less precision and additional body motion over bumps and undulations in the road.

Winner: BMW X3

Pricing and value

The 2026 BMW X3 starts at $52,075, while the 2026 GLC checks in at $50,800. That means Mercedes undercuts BMW by a bit. However, all-wheel drive is also standard on all X3 models, whereas the GLC’s all-wheel-drive system is an optional extra.

Regardless of how it’s optioned, though, the GLC feels like a product directly aimed at luxury buyers. Although the X3 offers a livelier design and advanced technology, the GLC simply delivers a more convincing rendition of a premium vehicle.

Winner: Mercedes-Benz GLC

Edmunds Says

These two vehicles are so closely matched that we’re tempted to call this one a draw. Looking at the X3 30 xDrive and GLC 300 trims specifically, the X3 is both sportier and more capable while offering significantly more cargo capacity, but the GLC is quieter, more comfortable and more luxurious overall. The X3 is ultimately more well rounded, and it ekes out the win.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

