Edmunds: The best used luxury vehicles to be had for under $40,000

When you’re shopping for a high-quality vehicle, the idea of acquiring one with a luxury badge that’s packed with features can be appealing. But it can also be an expensive proposition in today’s market when the average price of a new car is approximately $50,000. Thankfully, there is an alternative: Buy a used one.

The experts at Edmunds know there are plenty of great used luxury vehicles that you can easily get for less than $40,000. These are five of their favorites that deliver a refined driving experience and superior comfort and technology features compared to more mainstream vehicles.

Small sedan: BMW 3 Series

Smooth and powerful engines and sporty handling make the 3 Series a fun-to-drive means of transportation. When considering a used model, know that this seventh-generation version rolled into BMW dealerships for the 2019 model year. It brought added power from the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine, improved handling and a slightly larger trunk. Rear-wheel drive is standard, although all-wheel drive is available as an option to provide better traction in winter weather.

Look for: You’ll find the sporty M340i and even the plug-in hybrid 330e on dealer lots. But getting a 2022 to 2024 base 330i is the easiest way to stay below $40,000. Look for one that came equipped with the car’s helpful — but optional at the time — advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

Subcompact SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLB

Introduced beginning with the 2020 model year, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is a savvy choice for a subcompact luxury SUV. Initially, it was available solely with a 221-horsepower four-cylinder engine and front- or all-wheel drive. In 2021, Mercedes added a sportier 302-horsepower variant called the AMG GLB 35. Additional highlights include a roomy cabin and good outward visibility. There is an optional third row, though keep in mind it’s tiny and only suitable for small kids.

Look for: We think you’ll be pleased with the performance, high economy and smooth ride of the regular GLB 250. You’ll find plenty of used 2023 and 2024 models for under $40,000. Similar to the 3 Series, make sure to get a used GLB that has the vehicle’s optional advanced driver aids.

Small SUV: Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 is a small five-seat SUV that’s big on style and content. Having made its debut for the 2022 model year, this first-generation GV70 looks sharp and gets down the road quickly thanks to its choice of a 300-horsepower four-cylinder engine or an available 375-horsepower V6. The V6, in particular, provides the GV70 with impressive acceleration for merging onto the highway or passing slower vehicles. All GV70s feature an attractive cabin, numerous standard features, and a spacious cargo area.

Look for: You’ll find plenty of 2022 and 2023 GV70s for under $40,000. A 2.5T designation means the GV70 has the four-cylinder engine, while 3.5T means it has the V6.

Three-row SUV: Acura MDX

The Acura MDX will appeal to you if you want a versatile luxury SUV with three rows of seating. It also comes with the surprise of being sporty and comfortable at the same time. A redesign for the 2022 model year brought a more energetic-looking exterior, more legroom for all three rows, and improved technology features. The base engine is a 290-horsepower V6 and offers a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. A punchier 335-horsepower Type S model is available, yet used models could be significantly more expensive.

Look for: You should have no trouble tracking down a 2022 MDX for under $40,000. We recommend the MDX A-Spec trim level for its sportier styling and appealing collection of convenience and technology features.

Three-row SUV: Buick Enclave

For a true family hauler, check out the Buick Enclave. Straddling the line between mainstream and luxury brands, the Enclave comes with the benefit of delivering more SUV for your money than a rival with a more upscale badge. An all-new Enclave came out for the 2025 model year, but you’ll want to look at the previous-generation model produced from 2018 to 2024. Edmunds found this older version to be stylish and highly capable of hauling people, cargo, or a combination of the two.

Look for: Aim for a 2023 or 2024 Enclave. You’ll find plenty of for-sale Enclaves in the midlevel Premium trim. That’s a great way to go because it comes with some desirable extras, such as ventilated front seats and a premium sound system, that the base Essence trim lacks.

Edmunds says

Wanting a luxury label on a used vehicle doesn’t have to be a budget-busting proposition. The right pick can bring added pride of ownership and many miles of driving pleasure.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.