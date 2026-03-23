Business

Dow soars 1,000 points as Trump claims talks held with Iran

By Max Zahn, ABC News
U.S.-NEW YORK-STOCKS Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States. (Liu Yanan/Xinhua via Getty Images) (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)
By Max Zahn, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The Dow Jones Industrial average soared more than 1,000 points on Monday after President Donald Trump claimed "productive conversations" had been held between the U.S. and Iran.

The major stock indexes shed some of the morning's gains by midday as a flurry of headlines about the Middle East conflict appeared to elicit volatile price fluctuations.

The peace talks -- which Iranian officials denied -- sent the price of oil plunging on Monday on hopes that negotiations could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end a weeks-long global energy shock.

The Dow surged 700 points or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.3%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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