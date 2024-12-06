Bitcoin drops below $100,000 after reaching milestone for 1st time

NEW YORK — The price of bitcoin dropped below $100,000 late Thursday, just a day after topping the milestone for the first time.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to slide in early trading on Friday, before recovering some of the losses.

The turmoil for bitcoin did not appear to impact other major crypto coins. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed nearly 5% in early trading on Friday, exceeding $4,000 for the first time since March.

The turn of fortune for bitcoin interrupted a rally set off by the election of former President Donald Trump, who is viewed as friendly toward cryptocurrency.

Since Election Day, the price of bitcoin has climbed nearly 50%. That performance far outpaces the S&P 500, which has risen about 5% over the same period.

Bitcoin has proven highly volatile since its launch about 15 years ago.

As recently as 2021, bitcoin suffered a downturn that cut its value in half. The same thing happened a year earlier, when the initial outset of the pandemic triggered a panic among investors.

"As long as the narrative stays positive, there's always room to grow," Bryan Armour, the director of passive strategies research at financial firm Morningstar, told ABC News before bitcoin reached $100,000.

“It’s still a highly volatile asset,” Armour added.

A surge had propelled bitcoin past $100,000 late Wednesday, just hours after Trump nominated crypto booster Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Atkins, the CEO of consulting firm Patomak Partners, serves as co-chair of the Token Alliance, a cryptocurrency advocacy organization.

Once a crypto critic, Trump has vowed to bolster the cryptocurrency sector and ease regulations enforced by the Biden administration. Trump has also promised to establish the federal government's first National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

In a post on Truth Social early Thursday, Trump took credit for the gains: "CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU'RE WELCOME!!!."

Trump has not spoken publicly about bitcoin since it fell below $100,000.

