Biking to work: Tips to get started, stay safe and look presentable when you arrive

NEW YORK — When 72-year-old Michael Roper rides his bicycle to and from the pub he owns in Chicago, he can't imagine a better way to commute. He's getting exercise, drifting through fresh air and catching glimpses of neighborhood life — a recently opened coffee shop or a diving owl at night —that he's convinced he'd miss if he were driving.

If you've considered bike commuting but assumed you needed expensive gear and to be in excellent physical shape, or worried about arriving at work disheveled or smelly, there are ways to overcome those hurdles. Cycling can be a healthy, enjoyable and affordable way to a job site, especially at a time of elevated gasoline prices.

“It’s such a great, practical invention that I became enamored with as a little kid, and I find it just as valuable as a 72-year-old,” Roper, owner of the Hopleaf Bar and restaurant, said.

Below, experienced cyclists and bike safety advocates share tips on how to get started and arrive safely at your destination while still looking reasonably workplace-presentable.

You don't have to buy fancy equipment to commute by bike

Some cyclists splash out on pricey gear such as foldable bikes, premium padded shorts and waterproof bags. Specialty cycling equipment can be fun, but you can spend less and still have a great ride. If you don't want to purchase a bicycle, consider a bike-sharing program that rents two-wheelers for short rides.

Natalie Frank, 22, didn't have extra cash when she graduated from college and landed a job as a software engineer in the Boston office of technology company Topsort. She asked her friends if anyone had a bicycle they no longer wanted, and a free road bike was hers a few weeks later.

If the tires need air, she fills them using free pumps located in city parks.

“My commute costs zero dollars. That’s crazy,” Frank said.

Wash up and switch outfits to look presentable after a ride

Many cyclists reach their workplaces a few minutes early to freshen up and change into work clothes. Some bike commuters leave a spare set at their desks. Like many others, Frank carries clothing in a backpack along with her laptop.

Ellie Dannenberg, 37, a University of Denver math professor, commutes in gym clothes and carries a work outfit in panniers, which are storage bags and baskets that attach to a bicycle. She stashes a pair of work shoes in her office.

“Investing in pannier bags is a really great thing to do, especially for the commute to work when you probably don’t want to show up super sweaty,” Dannenberg said. “Backpacks are heavy, they’re more uncomfortable, and then you end up with a sweaty back when you get there.”

On Denver's wetter days, Dannenberg wears rain pants and a waterproof jacket that fits over her helmet.

Some office buildings have showers for washing up, but many don't. Keeping body wipes, rinse-free cleanser or deodorant at work can help you feel polished.

Use helmets and positioning to protect yourself on roads

Cyclists and safety advocates strongly recommend wearing a helmet to protect your head in case of a crash. Wearing bright colors or reflective vests and attaching lights and reflectors to the bicycle improves visibility.

Roper wears a yellow-green helmet and has front and rear lights that flash. “You really can't fail to see me,” he said.

To ensure you’re seen when traveling on smaller roads without bike lanes, ride in the middle of the lane, and if you’re at a stop light, go to the front of the traffic, Dannenberg suggested.

Watch out for black ice in the winter. “If you’re running late and there’s ice on the road, it’s worth it to slow down around the corners,” Dannenberg added.

The League of American Bicyclists has videos on its website covering traffic safety and hand signals, which cyclists can use to communicate when they’re turning or stopping.

New riders may want to find a biking companion who can point out safer, less congested routes.

“It’s nice to have a buddy if you know someone who’s commuting by bike in the vicinity that you’re going,” said Alison Dewey, education director at The League of American Bicyclists. “Maybe the most enjoyable route is just going another half-mile in this direction and getting on a trail instead of a more direct way. Someone who’s more experienced might know that.”

Some riders prefer electric bikes with a pedal-assist feature that provides a boost when they want to keep pace with traffic. After stopping at intersections, e-bikes help cyclists get going again, Dewey said.

Watch out for obstacles and swinging car doors to stay safe

When riding next to parked cars, leave space between yourself and those vehicles so you don't get “doored” — a common cycling collision that happens when someone opens a car door in a moving rider's path.

The League of American Bicyclists recommends staying four feet away from parked cars, even if it means positioning yourself outside of a marked bike lane. “It’s more important to be out of the ‘door zone’ than to be in the bike lane,” Dewey said.

Scan parked cars to see if anyone's inside, and if you notice a driver or passenger, move over, because you don't want to be next to that door when it opens, Dewey said.

If you do get into a crash with a car, call the police, gather information to identify the driver and don't hesitate to get medical treatment, advised Daniel Flanzig, a lawyer who is board president of the New York Bicycling Coalition, a nonprofit which advocates for bicycle-friendly policies.

“Be vigilant when you’re riding,” he said. “Things can come at you as a cyclist. Whether it’s a car or a pothole or a road defect, there’s a lot of hazards out there that we have to keep our head on the swivel for.”

Savor the exhilaration of riding outside

Starting the day with outdoor exercise helps many riders show up to work refreshed and energized.

“Biking is genuinely probably one of the best parts of my day. I get to listen to music. I get to be by myself. I get to think,” Frank said. “Biking feels like it’s reclaiming some of the autonomy of my day, like the joy and whimsy of moving around, especially in the city."

Dewey, 52, enjoys views of the Potomac River as she pedals 16 miles to work.

“It brings me a lot of happiness to just ride,” Dewey said. “Being outside is just always good for my emotional health. And honestly, I like being under my own power.”

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