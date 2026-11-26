The Essence Festival of Culture, a fixture in New Orleans that has celebrated Black American culture for more than 30 years, is leaving the Big Easy.

Festival organizers and Essence Communications, which founded the annual event, announced Tuesday across their social media platforms that Essence Fest will relocate next year. The statement did not give a reason for the decision or mention where the festival was moving to. It mostly expressed gratitude to the city and its residents for helping grow the event over the years.

“You didn't simply host us. You embraced us,” the statement said. “And in doing so, you helped shape one of the most beautiful celebrations of Black culture in the world.”

The multiday festival takes place around the Fourth of July weekend and draws major musical acts. Usher, Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson are among the many performers who have headlined in recent years.

On the same day of the Essence announcement, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno teased that on Dec. 9 the city will announce details about a new “world-class” festival dedicated to Black American culture.

“Ultimately, we are working to team up with some of this country’s top Black producers to essentially bring in a festival that 1) realizes how important it is to be in the city of New Orleans and that the city of New Orleans itself is a draw,” Moreno said in a social media video. “We need to make sure that there’s widespread benefit for our local businesses, particularly our local Black businesses.”

The Essence Festival was launched in 1995 as the Essence Music Festival when Essence magazine staged a concert event in New Orleans to mark the publication's 25th anniversary. The magazine was acquired by Time Inc. in the early 2000s before becoming Black-owned again in 2018 when the founder of Sundial Brands purchased it. It's part of Essence Communications, a media company that includes digital and video content.

The festival has also become a political draw with panels focused on politics and voter mobilization. Politicians, both Black and white, who are in the middle of big campaigns have made Essence Fest a stop. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris spoke there in 2024 during the presidential campaign.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network, has participated in every festival since it began in 1995. The civil rights leader said he was saddened that such a cultural institution was leaving New Orleans but pledged continued support.

“My commitment to ESSENCE is not contingent on its geography," Sharpton said in a statement Wednesday. "Wherever the Festival lands, I will be there.”

According to a report Essence released earlier this month, the festival generated $1.3 billion in economic impact from 2022 through 2025. It also supported 11,000 jobs and led to $179.3 million in tax revenue.

However, local businesses and residents have questioned how much the festival benefits the community. During the festival, a “Clean Zone” ordinance prohibits smaller events in certain areas unless they are authorized.

A legal dispute arose in 2023 when a Black-owned bookstore and coffee shop sought to host an event promoting Black authors during the festival. The business and Essence organizers later resolved the dispute.

A similar incident occurred in 2022 when Spotify and a New Orleans real estate developer wanted to put on an event at a music club. Essence dropped the lawsuit the following year, according to NOLA.com.

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