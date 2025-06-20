Aflac says cyberattack breach could expose personal data of customers

NEW YORK — A group of cybercriminals hacked into data systems at insurance company Aflac, possibly gaining access to sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and health reports, the company said on Friday.

Aflac, which boasts millions of customers, “identified suspicious activity” and “stopped the intrusion within hours,” the company said.

The company attributed the attack to a “sophisticated cybercrime group” but did not identify the organization.

The cyberattack marks the latest in a string of data breaches targeting insurance companies, including attacks earlier this month against Philadelphia Insurance Companies and Erie Insurance.

"This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group. This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry," Aflac said in a statement.

The company has opened an investigation into the cyberattack, saying initial findings indicate the cybercriminals deployed "social engineering tactics" or measures that rely on manipulation to gain network access.

Information tied to customers’ insurance claims and personal data may also have been breached in the cyberattack, Aflac said.

“We regret that this incident occurred,” Aflac said. “We will be working to keep our stakeholders informed as we learn more and continue investigating the incident.”

Aflac generated nearly $19 billion in revenue last year, which marked a 1.2% increase over the previous year, according to an earnings release.

