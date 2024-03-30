Business

$935 million Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News

Jeux - billes de loto Royalty-free/Getty Images (Capelle.r/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is expected to be $935 million, the lottery said.

If a jackpot winner chooses a one-time lump sum payment, the value is expected to be $452.3 million, Powerball said.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball’s history.

There have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last winner was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won an $842.4 million prize, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

