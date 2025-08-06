Brazil's government requests consultations at WTO over Trump's tariffs, official says

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil has requested consultations at the World Trade Organization over tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump against the South American nation, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly, spoke on condition of anonymity. The decision by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes place on the same day that 50% tariffs imposed by Trump on many Brazilian exports came into effect.

The official said that Brazil understands that the case at the WTO, whose aim is to get countries to respect trade agreements, could drag on and that there's no guarantee of success. Lula has repeatedly said that the trade body needs a revamp to be enabled to mediate in conflicts.

Brazil's government estimates that 35.9% of the country's goods shipped to the American market have been affected. That is about 4% of Brazil's total exports.

Trump directly tied the 50% tariff on imported Brazilian goods to the judicial situation of his embattled ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest.

That decision followed one from the court last month ordering Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle monitor and to obey a curfew while the proceedings are underway.

Lula is yet to speak about the move. On Tuesday, the leftist leader said that he wouldn't call Trump to talk about trade “because he doesn’t want to” speak about it. Lula said that he might instead “invite him to attend (November’s climate summit) COP in Belem.”

