Sports

Blue Jays' Addison Barger hits first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history

By IAN HARRISON
World Series Dodgers Blue Jays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger hits a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)
By IAN HARRISON

TORONTO — Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Batting for Davis Schneider against left-hander Anthony Banda, Barger drilled a 2-1 slider 413 feet to right-center — his third home run this postseason.

Barger’s drive was the first postseason grand slam in Toronto history, and the big blow in a nine-run sixth inning that gave the Blue Jays an 11-2 lead over the defending World Series champions.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer later in the sixth for Toronto.

It marked the third-biggest inning in World Series history. The Philadelphia Athletics scored 10 runs in the seventh against the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 in 1929, and the Detroit Tigers matched that total in the third inning of Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968.

Toronto is in the World Series for the first time since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 1993.

Barger hit 21 home runs in the regular season, his second in the majors.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!