News

Beyond Meat revenue plummets in the second quarter due to flagging US demand

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

Earns Beyond Meat FILE - Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew/AP)

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts.

The El Segundo, California-based company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as a result. Beyond Meat now expects revenue between $360 million and $380 million for the year. That’s down from the $375 million to $415 million it forecast at the end of the first quarter.

Beyond Meat's shares fell 8% in after-hours trading Monday.

For the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported revenue of $102.1 million. That was lower than the $108.7 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. revenue dropped 40% as both retail and food service sales weakened. International revenue was down 8.7%. International food service demand was flat compared to the same period last year, but retail sales were down nearly 16%.

Beyond Meat said its net loss narrowed to $53.5 million, or 83 cents per share, as it reined in logistics and manufacturing costs. That was slightly better than the 84-cent loss analysts had forecast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!