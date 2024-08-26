Best-performing Georgia stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Georgia last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in Georgia, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. Both6 stocks that met the criteria in Georgia were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +10.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#26. Southern Company (SO)
- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$1.24)
- Market cap: $94.2 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Utilities
#25. United Parcel Service (UPS)
- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$1.68)
- Market cap: $110.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing
#24. Coca-Cola Co (KO)
- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$0.61)
- Market cap: $300.8 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Manufacturing
#23. Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$0.07)
- Market cap: $3.1 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Manufacturing
#22. Primerica Inc (PRI)
- Last week price change: +1.4% (+$3.68)
- Market cap: $8.8 billion
- Headquarters: Duluth
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
#21. Flowers Foods (FLO)
- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$0.34)
- Market cap: $4.9 billion
- Headquarters: Thomasville
- Sector: Manufacturing
#20. Global Payments (GPN)
- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.66)
- Market cap: $28.1 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Information
#19. Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
- Last week price change: +2.0% (+$0.34)
- Market cap: $7.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
#18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
- Last week price change: +2.2% (+$3.47)
- Market cap: $91.9 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
#17. Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)
- Last week price change: +2.4% (+$3.35)
- Market cap: $19.8 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Wholesale Trade
#16. Aflac (AFL)
- Last week price change: +2.5% (+$2.58)
- Market cap: $60.1 billion
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
#15. Saia (SAIA)
- Last week price change: +2.5% (+$9.84)
- Market cap: $10.7 billion
- Headquarters: Johns Creek
- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing
#14. Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- Last week price change: +2.6% (+$6.55)
- Market cap: $16.1 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Information
#13. AGCO Corp. (AGCO)
- Last week price change: +3.0% (+$2.66)
- Market cap: $6.8 billion
- Headquarters: Duluth
- Sector: Manufacturing
#12. Delta Air Lines (DAL)
- Last week price change: +3.1% (+$1.23)
- Market cap: $26.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Transportation and Warehousing
#11. Equifax (EFX)
- Last week price change: +3.4% (+$9.90)
- Market cap: $37.4 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Information
#10. Home Depot (HD)
- Last week price change: +3.7% (+$13.53)
- Market cap: $373.1 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Retail Trade
#9. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
- Last week price change: +3.9% (+$1.10)
- Market cap: $8.9 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Manufacturing
#8. Rollins (ROL)
- Last week price change: +4.1% (+$1.96)
- Market cap: $24.3 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
#7. Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD)
- Last week price change: +4.1% (+$1.16)
- Market cap: $8.4 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
#6. Acuity Brands (AYI)
- Last week price change: +5.9% (+$13.87)
- Market cap: $7.7 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Manufacturing
#5. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
- Last week price change: +6.2% (+$6.48)
- Market cap: $12.0 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Retail Trade
#4. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
- Last week price change: +6.3% (+$8.52)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Roswell
- Sector: Wholesale Trade
#3. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
- Last week price change: +7.1% (+$8.21)
- Market cap: $5.3 billion
- Headquarters: Ball Ground
- Sector: Manufacturing
#2. Mohawk Industries (MHK)
- Last week price change: +7.7% (+$11.33)
- Market cap: $10.0 billion
- Headquarters: Calhoun
- Sector: Manufacturing
#1. PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
- Last week price change: +10.2% (+$12.54)
- Market cap: $28.0 billion
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Sector: Construction