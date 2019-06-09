Listen Live
News
Bart Starr remembered at memorial in his native Alabama
Bart Starr remembered at memorial in his native Alabama

Bart Starr remembered at memorial in his native Alabama
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2011, file photo, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr smiles during an NFL football news conference in Dallas. Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85. The Packers announced Sunday, May 26, 2019, that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By: The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -  Former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr was remembered Sunday at a public memorial event in his native Alabama.

An event celebrating Starr's legacy as a star of professional and college football was held Sunday afternoon at Samford University in suburban Birmingham.

Starr's family also planned a private funeral.

The Green Bay Packers selected Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft. He led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

Starr died a week ago at age 85. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack five years ago.

Starr was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro at Green Bay, where he was the franchise's best player ever until Brett Favre came along at quarterback.

He won NFL titles in 1961, '62, '65, '67 and '68. He was the 1966 NFL MVP and was named to the 1960s All-Decade team. He also was named MVP of the first two Super Bowls.

Starr was a Montgomery native who lived in metro Birmingham at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cherry, and his son Bart Starr, Jr.

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 1967, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr is shown. Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85. The Packers announced Sunday, May 26, 2019, that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Brett Favre, right, smiles at Bart Starr during a ceremony at halftime of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis. Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85. The Packers announced Sunday, May 26, 2019, that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

