GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville woman has been arrested after police say she nearly killed a 1-year-old child.

According to Gainesville Police Department, Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, has been charged with felony cruelty to children and felony aggravated assault.

Police say Chosewood allegedly suffocated and/or strangled the child in February.

She is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

This is a developing story.





