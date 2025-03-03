Augusta 7-day weather forecast

News

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. (ESOlex // Shutterstock/ESOlex // Shutterstock)
Stacker created the forecast for Augusta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 76 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Sunday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

NWS Columbia SC has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 08:00 PM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 62 °F, low of 40 °F (21% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 70 °F, low of 45 °F (56% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 73 °F, low of 53 °F (53% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (13 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 60 °F, low of 42 °F (28% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 63 °F, low of 43 °F (27% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 76 °F, low of 53 °F (37% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 56 °F, low of 39 °F (95% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (17 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

