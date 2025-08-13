Army sergeant charged with attempted murder in Fort Stewart shooting

FORT STEWART, GA — The Army sergeant accused of shooting and wounding five fellow soldiers at Fort Stewart last week is now formally charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

CBS News correspondent Matt Pieper reports that military prosecutors have charged Sgt. Quornelius Radford with six counts of attempted murder, along with aggravated assault and domestic violence. The Army says one of the victims was Radford’s romantic partner.

The shooting happened last Wednesday at the Georgia Army base. Investigators say Radford also fired at a sixth soldier but missed. Officials credit fellow soldiers with restraining and disarming him, preventing further injuries.

Under military law, an attempted murder conviction carries the possibility of a life sentence. All five soldiers wounded in the attack are expected to recover.