Apalachee High School shooting: Hundreds gather in Barrow County for vigil honoring victims

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Friday night, hundreds gathered together in Barrow County to honor the four lives lost on Wednesday at Apalachee High School and support each other in the wake of the tragedy.

People united to pay respects at an ever-growing vigil, telling the world that in the face of unspeakable tragedy, love would prevail.

The community gathered at Jug Tavern Park, where students who lost friends and classmates lit candles, brought flowers and brought each other comfort.

Members of the community said that the faces of the victims and their names need to be seen and heard.

The loss of the four victims, Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, left the community changed forever.

Speaking to Univision, the mother of Angulo said the family is living a nightmare after his loss.

“He didn’t deserve this, he didn’t deserve to die like this,” she said. “I need him. I wish it were a dream.”

At the vigil, Georgia lawmakers spoke to the community, sharing in their grief and offering their condolences.

“There are no words for moments like this, but we have to sit with each other,” Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock said.

Similarly, Rep. Mike Collins said to “lean in on your community, your friends and your family.”

Another community member told Channel 2 Action News that “it feels like everything. To have people here to support you, to be there for you. It means everything.”

Another said that it was important that “You can hug them, they can be there with you, you can cry with them, and you can eventually laugh with them again.”

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness overcometh it not—keep the faith,” Warnock said at the vigil.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith spoke to those gathered as well.

“And I want you to know your family did not die in vain. These 4 people are heroes too, and they will never be forgotten. Ever,” Smith said.



































