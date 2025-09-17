Annual report shows overall cancer death rate steadily declining

PHILIDELPHIA, PA — The annual cancer progress report shows the overall cancer death rate has been steadily declining since the 1990s.

The report from the American Association for Cancer Research shows more than 4.5 million cancer deaths were avoided between 1991 and 2023.

The report credits a reduction in smoking rates, early detection, and improvements in treatment.

About 18.5 million cancer survivors were living in the US as of January of this year.

The FDA has approved 20 new anti-cancer therapeutics between July of last year and June of this year.