Alzheimer’s Association releases first-ever study of disease’s occurrence by county

(CHICAGO, Il.) — The Alzheimer’s Association, based in Chicago, has released a United States county-level Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates, the first study of its kind.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease, with symptoms usually appearing around the age of 65. Kumar B. Rajan, Ph.D, a professor with the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush Medical College, and colleagues, used cognitive data and population estimates from the Chicago Health and Aging Project and National Center for Health Statistics to estimate Alzheimer’s rates in adults 65 and older.

While age remains the primary risk factor for Alzheimer’s, the research revealed that other factors play a role, as well. For instance, older Black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as white Americans. Older Hispanics lie between, with a rate about 1.5x that of white Americans.

The press release listed the following key takeaways from their study.

The east and southeastern U.S. have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia.

Higher percentages of older people and Black and Hispanic residents in those regions may explain the higher prevalence.

The findings can help guide the allocation of resources to public health programs for Alzheimer’s in those regions.

For counties with 65+ year-old populations over 10,000, estimates reveal the following numbers:

Miami-Dade County, FL, 16.6% Baltimore County, MD, 16.6% Bronx County, NY, 16.6% Prince George’s County, MD, 16.1% Hinds County, MS, 15.5% Orleans Parish, LA, 15.4% Dougherty County, GA, 15.3% Orangeburg County, SC, 15.2% Imperial County, CA, 15% El Paso County, TX, 15%

“The estimates are based on cognitive and demographic characteristics,” Rajan added. “Alzheimer’s dementia is a multifactorial disease involving several risk characteristics that interact with demographic risk factors and ultimately contribute to the prevalence.”

