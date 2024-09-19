All Texas Roadhouse locations in Georgia donating full day’s profits to Apalachee High School

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been more than two weeks since four people were killed and nine more were injured during a shooting inside Apalachee High School.

The community still feels the loss of teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

Students will gradually start heading back to the classroom next week.

Many businesses and groups in the area have been trying to help the community in the days since the attack.

Texas Roadhouse is the latest business to offer a helping hand.

On Monday, all of the Georgia Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100% of their profits to Apalachee High School.

To support, you can eat at any of these participating locations: