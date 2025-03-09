Akris blends dazzle and soft architecture in a poetic display at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — (AP) — Large, dramatic stone arches bathed the space in a dazzling ultramarine, casting an almost ethereal glow over the Akris runway.

This deep hue seeped into the fall collection itself, emerging as a leitmotif throughout Sunday’s Paris Fashion Week presentation — most strikingly on a nipped-waist gown with sculptural cutouts at the legs.

The grandeur of the arches echoed in the collection’s softly structured silhouettes. A standout was a sleek leather jacket, its precise tailoring emphasized by a row of neat buttons and four meticulously cut pockets.

The interplay of concealment and revelation was another defining theme — split-like dresses offered glimpses of movement, while fully enveloped looks leaned into mystery. One striking ensemble in deep blue built depth through layers upon layers of fabric, culminating in a sweeping coat and a scarf that completely wrapped around the model’s head.

Akris is synonymous with clean lines, precise tailoring and quiet luxury. But beneath this restraint, intricate craftsmanship abounded — architectural layering, hidden details and delicate embroidery elevated the collection’s simplicity into something profoundly sophisticated.

Ethereal caftans and flou-like draping contrasted with sharp, structured tailoring, creating a dynamic interplay between softness and precision.

The pièce de résistance was pure poetry — an abstract creation that seemed to merge woman and nature. A gown, appearing as if woven entirely from leaves, cascaded into a sublime, floor-length silhouette, its poetic fluidity capturing the essence of organic beauty.

