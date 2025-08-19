Air Canada strike ends after tentative agreement with flight attendants

The strike involving Air Canada and its 10,000 flight attendants is coming to an end after the union and airline reached a tentative agreement Monday night.

The deal was reached following a nine hour bargaining session. Union leaders say the agreement includes guaranteed pay for attendants while planes are on the ground, a key sticking point in the negotiations.

Flight attendants walked off the job Saturday, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions, despite a government back-to-work order. The strike disrupted travel for an estimated 130,000 passengers a day at the peak of the summer travel season.

Air Canada canceled hundreds of flights since the walkout began, including several in Atlanta. The airline has not yet said when flights will resume.

Air Canada had previously offered a 38 percent pay increase over four years, including a first-year raise of 12 to 16 percent. Details of the final agreement have not been released, and union members still must vote on the contract before it takes effect.