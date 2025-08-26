After fearsome dust storm rips Phoenix area, trees cleaned up and power restored

PHOENIX — (AP) — Crews cleaned up downed trees and got power mostly restored for thousands of people Tuesday after a powerful dust storm roared through the Phoenix area.

The wall of dust towering hundreds of feet (meters) high dwarfed the city's neighborhoods. Called a haboob, the wind-driven phenomenon blackened skies and knocked out electricity for 15,000 customers late Monday afternoon.

Drenching rain followed. Flights came to a halt at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where material from a terminal roof blew onto the tarmac.

But by Tuesday afternoon things were mostly back to normal, with only about 100 people still without power in Maricopa County and only minor flight delays reported.

Workers were tracking down and cleaning up leaks in the airport, said Heather Shelbrack, deputy aviation director for public relations.

Bernae Boykin Hitesman was driving her son and daughter, ages 9 and 11, home from school when the storm arrived in Arizona City, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.

She quickly pulled over as the storm engulfed the car. “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside,” she said.

Boykin Hitesman could taste the dust and feel the strong wind rattling her car until it finally passed about 15 minutes later.

“I was nervous,” she said. “My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them.”

Bird feeders fell from swaying trees at the home of retired university professor Richard Filley in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. Fine dust got into “every little crack and space,” he said.

“The windstorm part of it, I’m glad it’s gone,” he said. “You look at the photos of haboobs, and they are a spectacular natural phenomenon. They are kind of beautiful in their own way.”

A weather front or thunderstorm can cause a haboob. The phenomenon usually happens in flat, arid areas and is not unusual in Arizona.

Phoenix has been drier than usual during the monsoon season, while parts of southeast and north-central Arizona have had a fair amount of rain, according to Mark O’Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

“But that’s typical for a monsoon, very hit and miss,” he said.

The weather was warm and clear in the Phoenix area Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms giving way to hot and dry weather through the rest of the week.

Golden reported from Seattle. Associated Press writer Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona, contributed.

