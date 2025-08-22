Acting ICE Director says applications top 100,000 as agency expands

BRUNSWICK, GA — During a visit to Georgia, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the agency has received more than 100,000 applications for open positions as it ramps up staffing under the Trump administration.

“I am very happy with the fact that we are having so many applicants and they’re not being deterred by what they kind of see going on out there,” Lyons said during a stop at a training facility in Brunswick.

He added that the influx of applicants gives the agency more flexibility in hiring, he states “we can be picky now; we don’t have to just take anybody or try to fit the square peg into a round hole just to get numbers because we have so many qualified applicants.”

Lyons said he has ordered ICE training programs to be streamlined, focused on real-world scenarios but emphasized they will not be watered down.

The Trump administration is boosting ICE staffing as it looks to increase deportation numbers.