6 summer side quests for you and your pup

Off-leash hours, the breeze from the backseat, napping belly-up in a sunbeam — it's definitely a good time to be a dog. Kick off your summer with these pup-approved activities by Ollie.

1. Take a hike

Grab your pup's leash and lace up your hiking boots! Summer is the perfect time to explore local trails or plan a road trip around National Parks. Like any good scout, be sure to plan ahead by choosing locations and trails that are suitable for your dog's abilities. Resources like AllTrails allow you to search for dog-friendly hikes and sort by difficulty, so you can ensure that both you and your pup have a good time, whether it's a challenge, epic views, or just fresh air you're chasing after. In addition to mapping out your route, be sure to pack plenty of water and fuel, no matter how long or short of a hike you plan to take. Dogs overheat much quicker than humans, and by the time they start showing signs of dehydration, they're already at risk — so always carry more water than you think you need. Check out these hydration tips to keep your pup happy and healthy all summer long. Of course, it's important to fuel up for adventure, too. That's why Ollie created a list of healthy, dog-friendly snacks to take on your next hike.

2. Make waves

Beat the heat with your pup by heading to the nearest beach or swimming hole. Take turns perfecting your doggy paddle or play fetch on the shore. Explore one of these dog-friendly beaches, or find nearby beaches using BringFido. Need help packing your beach bag? Here's a must-have list to get you started:

Dog-safe sunscreen — dogs can get sunburned, too.

Plenty of water, food, and treats.

A PFD fitted for your dog, especially for deeper, offshore water.

Towels and wipes to clean sand, dirt, and salt off your pup's paws.

Toys for playing fetch and tug-of-war on the shore.

If your dog is a first-time beach-goer or new to swimming, take things slow, ease them into the experience, and never leave them unsupervised in or out of the water.

3. Find your place on the patio

Not every adventure has to be far from home. Simply relaxing in the shade of the closest dog-friendly restaurant or brewery with your best friend can be the best way to spend a summer day. See which places in your area offer pet-friendly outdoor seating, and have your pup tag along on your next dinner out.

4. Have a pool party with your pack

Invite your friends over and break out the kiddie pool. Just add water for a fun afternoon of splashing around, zipping through sprinklers, and trying to chomp the hose.

5. Hit the road

Whether going for a quick spin around the block or heading across the country, there's nothing like going for a drive with your pup. This can be a great way for both of you to get out of the house, crank the tunes, and experience something new. If you're going further than your favorite local routes, you may want to take note of these travel tips. Need destination inspiration? These coastal road trips were literally made for dogs!

6. Treat yourselves to something frozen

A cool, refreshing treat can be a celebration in and of itself. Keep snack time simple by popping fresh fruit like berries or bananas in the freezer, or get a little crafty with DIY healthy frozen treats or a summer enrichment bowl that will keep your pup cool and entertained for hours.

This story was produced by Ollie and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.