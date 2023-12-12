52 animals rescued from hoarding and breeding operation in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) and the Hall County Animal Services recently rescued 52 dogs and cats from an “extreme” hoarding and breeding operation in Flowery Branch.

According to HSNEGA, the animals, ranging in age from three-days old to eight-years old, were left behind after the owner left with more than 150 additional dogs and cats.

The rescued animals in HSNEGA’s care are now receiving treatment and will be ready for adoption in the coming days or weeks, depending on their medical needs.

Allison Mayfield, president and CEO of HSNEGA, said the animals survived a lifetime of neglect.

“It’s evident that all of these animals have survived a lifetime of neglect while their owner profited from cruelty,” said Mayfield. “Despite how they have been treated, they are eager for human interaction and affection. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to help end this cycle of cruelty and focus on the next, better chapter of their lives.”

The veterinarian team’s medical evaluations found several signs of neglect including illness and infection.

The HSNEGA said most of the cats are being treated for upper respiratory infections. Two cats, which were pregnant when rescued, are in foster care until they give birth.

HSNEGA said all of the animals are being treated and will be spayed or neutered before becoming available for adoption.

Mayfield said HSNEGA appreciates its partnership with Hall County Animal Services.

“We very much appreciate our partnership with Hall County Animal Services, our foster families who opened their homes to animals in need without pause, and Angel’s Pet Grooming, whose staff spent two full days bathing and shaving animals with the most severe fur issues,” said Mayfield. “Without our network of supporters, we would be unable to step up and change the course of these innocent lives.”

