5 Things you can do to cut the risk of a kitchen fire.

-Tend to your cooking. Don’t leave your stove unattended. In short – Pay Attention! I don’t care how long you intended to step away for, don’t do it.

-Keep a potholder and a lid handy. Smother pan fires instead of using water to extinguish. Baking soda works too. As does a fire extinguisher. (see below)

-For fires in the oven or microwave – close the door and keep it closed to starve the fire of oxygen. Unplug the appliance if it is electric.

-Keep a fire extinguisher handy. Get one that is rated for kitchen fires. A Class K extinguisher is the best for grease fires. An ABC dry chemical extinguisher is best over-all for use around the house.

-Keep your extinguisher up to date. It is not enough to keep an extinguisher handy, but know that it has a set lifespan. Know when yours expires and replace it as necessary.