The 30 most popular homes for sale in Valdosta

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Valdosta metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 420 Griffin Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 253

- List price: $84,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,905

- Price per square foot: $44.09

#2. 4505 Wellington Dr, Hahira, GA 31632

- Views: 198

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,946

- Price per square foot: $105.23

#3. 1006 E Force St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 187

- List price: $34,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,264

- Price per square foot: $27.61

#4. 609 Jones St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 182

- List price: $39,950

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $11.82

#5. 115 Brookview Ter, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 172

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,371

- Price per square foot: $118.05

#6. 805 Millpond Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 159

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,888

- Price per square foot: $136.77

#7. 3476 Green Hill Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 155

- List price: $242,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,432

- Price per square foot: $168.99

#8. 209 Orvis Ln, Hahira, GA 31632

- Views: 149

- List price: $397,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,058

- Price per square foot: $192.91

#9. 2436 Meadowbrook Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 143

- List price: $266,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,093

- Price per square foot: $86.29

#10. 201 Cummings Pl, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 142

- List price: $41,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 663

- Price per square foot: $61.84

#11. 2202 Deborah Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 141

- List price: $165,600

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,372

- Price per square foot: $120.70

#12. 3691 Knights, Ml Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 139

- List price: $374,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,187

- Price per square foot: $171.42

#13. 1707 Toni Ter, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 136

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,934

- Price per square foot: $72.34

#14. 1647 Fresno St, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 132

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,309

- Price per square foot: $129.79

#15. 5824 Lake Loriana Cir, Lake Park, GA 31602

- Views: 129

- List price: $439,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,071

- Price per square foot: $143.24

#16. 1108 Kimberly Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 126

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,415

- Price per square foot: $90.68

#17. 2908 Fawnwood Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 125

- List price: $218,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,574

- Price per square foot: $138.50

#18. 94 W Thigpen Ave, Lakeland, GA 31635

- Views: 125

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,404

- Price per square foot: $83.15

#19. 4026 Foxborough Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 124

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,772

- Price per square foot: $135.38

#20. 1803 Charlton St, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 120

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,170

- Price per square foot: $106.84

#21. 745 Lake Laurie Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 116

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,920

- Price per square foot: $162.67

#22. 4419 Mcmullen Dr, Valdosta, GA 31606

- Views: 114

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,832

- Price per square foot: $176.15

#23. 2208 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 113

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,738

- Price per square foot: $186.94

#24. 3362 Hart Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 113

- List price: $320,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,790

- Price per square foot: $178.77

#25. 281 S Hwy, 221 Lakeland, GA 31635

- Views: 111

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,583

- Price per square foot: $143.21

#26. 307 W Park Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 110

- List price: $201,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,555

- Price per square foot: $129.84

#27. 5210 N Northridge Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Views: 110

- List price: $219,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,556

- Price per square foot: $141.32

#28. 7521 Enoch Lake Cir, Lake Park, GA 31636

- Views: 107

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,018

- Price per square foot: $198.17

#29. 2106 Jerry Jones Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Views: 106

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,854

- Price per square foot: $172.55

#30. 5604 Pasadena Way, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Views: 105

- List price: $244,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,488

- Price per square foot: $164.58

