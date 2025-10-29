The 30 most popular homes for sale in Athens

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Athens metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 255 Cedar Creek Dr, Athens, GA 30605
- Views: 334
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,284
- Price per square foot: $120.40
- See 255 Cedar Creek Dr, Athens, GA 30605 on Redfin.com
#2. 136 Emerald Cir, Colbert, GA 30628
- Views: 269
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,512
- Price per square foot: $158.73
- See 136 Emerald Cir, Colbert, GA 30628 on Redfin.com
#3. 226 Vine St, Athens, GA 30601
- Views: 237
- List price: $185,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,208
- Price per square foot: $153.15
- See 226 Vine St, Athens, GA 30601 on Redfin.com
#4. 115 Beaver Ridge Dr, Winterville, GA 30683
- Views: 232
- List price: $349,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 115 Beaver Ridge Dr, Winterville, GA 30683 on Redfin.com
#5. 858 Clairmont Ave, Comer, GA 30629
- Views: 226
- List price: $120,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 960
- Price per square foot: $125.00
- See 858 Clairmont Ave, Comer, GA 30629 on Redfin.com
#6. 689 Riverside Ct, Danielsville, GA 30633
- Views: 222
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,812
- Price per square foot: $206.95
- See 689 Riverside Ct, Danielsville, GA 30633 on Redfin.com
#7. 1050 Aiken Rd, Bogart, GA 30622
- Views: 197
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,584
- Price per square foot: $236.74
- See 1050 Aiken Rd, Bogart, GA 30622 on Redfin.com
#8. 303 Martin Cir, Athens, GA 30601
- Views: 191
- List price: $219,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900
- Price per square foot: $243.33
- See 303 Martin Cir, Athens, GA 30601 on Redfin.com
#9. 300 Harve Mathis Rd, Athens, GA 30601
- Views: 188
- List price: $279,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,128
- Price per square foot: $247.34
- See 300 Harve Mathis Rd, Athens, GA 30601 on Redfin.com
#10. 1070 Riverwalk, Pt Bishop, GA 30621
- Views: 185
- List price: $1,400,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 7,797
- Price per square foot: $179.56
- See 1070 Riverwalk, Pt Bishop, GA 30621 on Redfin.com
#11. 5025 Smokey Rd, Athens, GA 30601
- Views: 182
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,444
- Price per square foot: $117.66
- See 5025 Smokey Rd, Athens, GA 30601 on Redfin.com
#12. 143 Ponderosa Dr, Athens, GA 30605
- Views: 182
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,784
- Price per square foot: $168.11
- See 143 Ponderosa Dr, Athens, GA 30605 on Redfin.com
#13. 1250 Calls Creek Cir, Watkinsville, GA 30677
- Views: 180
- List price: $569,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,310
- Price per square foot: $171.90
- See 1250 Calls Creek Cir, Watkinsville, GA 30677 on Redfin.com
#14. 1771 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA 30606
- Views: 178
- List price: $699,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,180
- Price per square foot: $219.81
- See 1771 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA 30606 on Redfin.com
#15. 235 Long Estates Dr, Danielsville, GA 30633
- Views: 173
- List price: $319,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,539
- Price per square foot: $207.28
- See 235 Long Estates Dr, Danielsville, GA 30633 on Redfin.com
#16. 1031 Sagefield Dr, Watkinsville, GA 30677
- Views: 173
- List price: $460,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,095
- Price per square foot: $148.63
- See 1031 Sagefield Dr, Watkinsville, GA 30677 on Redfin.com
#17. 315 Woodridge Cir, Athens, GA 30606
- Views: 162
- List price: $218,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,242
- Price per square foot: $175.52
- See 315 Woodridge Cir, Athens, GA 30606 on Redfin.com
#18. 170 Royal Ct, Athens, GA 30601
- Views: 158
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,365
- Price per square foot: $201.47
- See 170 Royal Ct, Athens, GA 30601 on Redfin.com
#19. 201 Pittard Rd, Winterville, GA 30683
- Views: 154
- List price: $420,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,640
- Price per square foot: $159.09
- See 201 Pittard Rd, Winterville, GA 30683 on Redfin.com
#20. 1600 Whit Davis Rd, Athens, GA 30605
- Views: 153
- List price: $474,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,304
- Price per square foot: $143.73
- See 1600 Whit Davis Rd, Athens, GA 30605 on Redfin.com
#21. 166 Inglewood Ave, Athens, GA 30601
- Views: 151
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,664
- Price per square foot: $65.69
- See 166 Inglewood Ave, Athens, GA 30601 on Redfin.com
#22. 190 Derby St, Athens, GA 30601
- Views: 150
- List price: $245,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 825
- Price per square foot: $296.97
- See 190 Derby St, Athens, GA 30601 on Redfin.com
#23. 1020 Timber Ridge Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677
- Views: 150
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,438
- Price per square foot: $204.68
- See 1020 Timber Ridge Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677 on Redfin.com
#24. 135 Adams Duncan Rd, Hull, GA 30646
- Views: 150
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,707
- Price per square foot: $175.47
- See 135 Adams Duncan Rd, Hull, GA 30646 on Redfin.com
#25. 210 Lavender Rd, Athens, GA 30606
- Views: 148
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,050
- Price per square foot: $252.38
- See 210 Lavender Rd, Athens, GA 30606 on Redfin.com
#26. 164 Plum Nelly Rd, Athens, GA 30606
- Views: 146
- List price: $2,690,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 6,184
- Price per square foot: $434.99
- See 164 Plum Nelly Rd, Athens, GA 30606 on Redfin.com
#27. 525 Virginia Ln, Hull, GA 30646
- Views: 145
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,292
- Price per square foot: $193.50
- See 525 Virginia Ln, Hull, GA 30646 on Redfin.com
#28. 255 Bloomfield St, Athens, GA 30605
- Views: 144
- List price: $1,285,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 255 Bloomfield St, Athens, GA 30605 on Redfin.com
#29. 116 Colonial Dr, Athens, GA 30606
- Views: 143
- List price: $569,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,530
- Price per square foot: $224.90
- See 116 Colonial Dr, Athens, GA 30606 on Redfin.com
#30. 2190 Simonton Bridge Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677
- Views: 141
- List price: $975,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 2190 Simonton Bridge Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.