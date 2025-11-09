3 dead and 15 injured in tidal surge on Spain's Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain — Strong waves killed three people on Spain’s Canary Islands by pulling them into the Atlantic Ocean during a tidal surge, officials said Sunday.

Another 15 were injured in four different incidents along the coast of the island of Tenerife on Saturday, according to emergency services.

A man and a woman died and several others were injured after strong waves pulled them into the ocean in the municipalities of La Guancha, Puerto de la Cruz and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, emergency services said. A third man was found dead floating in the ocean near a beach in Granadilla.

Authorities had warned people of a tidal surge and strong winds, advising them not to walk along coastal paths and avoid putting themselves at risk by taking photos and videos of the rough seas.

