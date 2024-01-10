2 teens killed, 3 others hurt after car hits tree in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Cherokee County on Tuesday night left two teenagers dead and three others injured.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash happened on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East around 8:17 p.m. last night.

Deputies say a Mazda 6 carrying five teenagers left the road and hit a tree. It appears speed was a contributing factor in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old from Marietta, died at the scene. Another 17-year-old from Woodstock died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old suffered serious injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Smyrna, and an 18-year-old passenger from Oklahoma had non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have not released the name of the teens who died. One of them is a former Etowah High School student, according to the district.

Etowah High School Principal Robert Horn sent the following message to families on Wednesday morning.

“As you may know, a tragic car crash occurred in our community last night. Numerous rumors are circulating in the community, but we have received accurate information from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office that we can share with you. Two young men passed away in the crash, and three were injured,” Horn wrote.

“None were current Etowah students. One of the young men who passed away, whose name we cannot disclose as family notifications are ongoing, was a former student who last attended Etowah in 2022. We know that some of our students knew him, and our school district’s crisis team and our school counselors are here if they need to talk about this loss. If your child is struggling with this loss, please let us know so our counselors know to reach out,” Horn added.

