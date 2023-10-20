2 American hostages being released by Hamas, sources say

Two American hostages, a mother and her daughter, are being released by Hamas, according to a person familiar with the negotiations and a diplomatic source.

The two have been handed over to the Red Cross and are “on their way out,” the source familiar with negotiations said. They are being released on “humanitarian grounds” because the mother is in poor health, the same source said.

It is unclear whether they will leave Gaza into Egypt or Israel.

It is the result of the negotiations between Qatar and Hamas that started after Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel on October 7.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida said in a statement.

The White House has not commented. The Israeli prime minister’s office has not commented. CNN has reached out to the Red Cross.

