16-year-old drowns while on camping trip with family

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has died after officials say his body was found in a lake at a Georgia state park.

Chattooga County sheriff officials said at 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies and fire crews received reports of a possible drowning at Sloppy Floyd State Park.

According to the investigation, a 16-year-old was with his family from out of town and was camping in the park when he decided to go fishing.

Investigators determined the teenager suffered a medical episode while fishing in an area that had a steep bank and fell into the water.

Officials said a family on a trail above the water saw him and called 911.

Authorities confirmed the teenager was pronounced dead.

The victim’s condition has not been revealed.

The investigation into the drowning remains ongoing.

©2024 Cox Media Group