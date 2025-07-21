10K companies at risk after Microsoft SharePoint hack

Microsoft has issued an urgent security alert after hackers exploited a critical vulnerability in its widely used SharePoint server software, prompting concerns of widespread cybersecurity breaches across the globe.

The company confirmed that it has released a new security patch to address the flaw, which allowed attackers to access internal file systems, alter configurations, and execute malicious code. Analysts warn the breach could affect more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including federal and state agencies, universities, and private businesses.

SharePoint, a popular platform used for collaboration and document management, is a cornerstone of operations for many large institutions, making the potential impact of the breach especially significant.

Cybersecurity experts are urging organizations to apply the patch immediately and conduct internal reviews to detect any unauthorized access. Microsoft has not yet disclosed the full scope of the compromise but emphasized its commitment to protecting customers through continued updates and support.