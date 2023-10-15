1 dead, multiple injured in crash on I-75

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have reopened an interstate after a crash.

Georgia Department of Transportation told Triple Team Traffic just before 5:30 a.m., officials were alerted to a crash on I-75 Southbound at Hudson Bridge in Henry County.

🚨 RED ALERT Stockbridge: I-75/sb shut down n. of Hudson Bridge (Exit 224), bad crash. Delays from I-675. Take Hwy. 42/23. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/vCGVQojsk4 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 15, 2023

According to the crash investigation, a wrong-way driver was involved.

Stockbridge police confirmed at least one person is dead.

Authorities added multiple people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

The conditions and identities of the victims have not been released.

The roadway has been reopened.





