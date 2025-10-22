You don’t want to miss your chance to win tickets to see RUSH

RUSH

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® Inductees, GRAMMY® Award-nominated icons, and RUSH Co-Founders Geddy Lee [bass, keys, vocals] and Alex Lifeson [guitar, vocals] today announce second dates on all 17 cities of the second leg of their 2026 Fifty Something headline tour due to incredible demand.

Listen for your chance to win tickets with the Von Haessler Doctrine to see RUSH on November 25, 2026.

Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH Artist Presale for the newly added shows by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET . No code is needed – access is tied to your account.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/23/25-10/24/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see RUSH at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $198.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

