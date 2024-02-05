You Could Win a Trip to Vegas to see Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas with her critically-acclaimed production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre and you could be there!

    • Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two which includes:
      • A two-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas
      • Two tickets to Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION at Resorts World Theatre
      • A $1000 AMEX Travel Card to cover your flights

Tickets for performances from March 6 to October 26, 2024 are now on sale at axs.com [https://www.axs.com/] and rwlasvegas.com [https://www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrie-underwood-2/]


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/5/24–3/3/24. Open to legal US res. residing in terrestrial listening area for WSB-FM, WFEZ, WEZI, WGMG, WSB-AM, WSBB-FM; 21+. To enter, visit participating station website or app (free), locate “contest” tab, and complete entry form with req’d info. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: https://www.wsbradio.com/fp/carrie-underwood-reflection-las-vegas-residency-2024-online-sweepstakes/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group

