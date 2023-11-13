You Could Win Tickets to See Chicago Before They Go On Sale!

Chicago just announced their Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire: Heart & Soul Tour 2024. The Chicago is set to stop in Atlanta on August 19, 2024 with special guest Earth, Wind, and Fire at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale to CITI members Tuesday, November 14th and the general public Friday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/13/2023 - 11/17/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire: Heart & Soul Tour 2024 on August 19, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

