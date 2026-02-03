Win them before you can buy them: Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw is returning to the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre stage with his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026 on September 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at TicketMaster.com!

This week, listen to The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance to win tickets before they go on sale.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/28/25-01/30/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Tim McGraw at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre stage with his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026 on September 24, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group