Want to See Luke Bryan? The Von Haessler Doctrine Has Your Chance!

All week, The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to see Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour on August 17, 2024 at Truist Park. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/19/2024 - 02/22/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour on August 17, 2024 at Truist Park. (Minimum ARV: $79.50 based on seating ) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

©2022 Cox Media Group