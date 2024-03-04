Want to See Luke Bryan? The Von Haessler Doctrine Has Your Chance!

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to see Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour on August 17, 2024 at Truist Park. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/2024 1:00 PM ET – 2/17/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com . On or about March 18, 2024 Sponsor will select Ten (10) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour on August 17, 2024 at Truist Park. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, (ARV: $336.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!